22 Sept 2021
ActivBiome+ is described by Hill’s Pet Nutrition as the scientific breakthrough result of four years of scientific research and 10 years of microbiome health studies.
Hill’s Pet Nutrition has announced the roll out of its ActivBiome+ technology to its Science Plan Perfect Digestion range.
The change means the range, which is “clinically proven to radially nourish pets’ unique gut microbiome to tackle gastrointestinal issues” in cats and dogs, is now available in the Hill’s wellness product line and not limited to a prescription diet.
ActivBiome+ was, Hill’s said, formulated with optimal levels of proprietary probiotics to release gut-nourishing compounds to support digestive health and well-being, while supporting beneficial gut bacteria for a healthy gut microbiome balance.
Fi Marjoram, Hill’s Pet Nutrition, UK and Republic of Ireland, said: “We know that nutrition can have an enormous impact on the health and well-being of pets, as well as their overall quality of life. Each and every nutrient has a purpose, which is why we have spent years developing this life-changing product.
“With a long list of potential triggers for gastrointestinal problems, they can be difficult to diagnose and treat, often resulting in prolonged pain for the pet and distress for the owner. By offering ActivBiome+ as part of our Science Plan Perfect Digestion range we can ultimately support those pets that are prone to occasional digestive health issues and symptoms but do not require veterinary intervention and improve their overall health and well-being in as little as seven days.
“This technology is truly a ground-breaking product, and we’re delighted it is going to be more readily available to clients.”