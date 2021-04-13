13 Apr 2021
Throughout April, pet owners and vet professionals are urged to share pictures of their pets across Instagram and Facebook using #MissionForeverFriend, and, for every post, Hill’s will donate a bowl of food to a local shelter.
Gemma Atkinson with Ollie and Norman. Image © K9 Magazine
Actress and radio presenter Gemma Atkinson is calling on Brits to show their support for shelter pets as part of a nationwide campaign launched by Hill’s Pet Nutrition on 12 April.
Throughout April, Hill’s Pet Nutrition aims to provide 14,000 meals to UK shelter pets as part of its #MissionForeverFriend Campaign to help shelter pets find their forever home.
As the pandemic passes the one-year mark, animal shelters are facing budget cuts and financial strain. With a growing number of pets reportedly being given up or abandoned, and fund‐raising events postponed due to the crisis, many rescue shelters are at capacity and struggling to keep the animals they look after fed and cared for.
Ms Atkinson – owner of spaniel and “sproodle” Ollie and Norman, and president of The Bleakholt Animal Sanctuary – is asking pet owners and vet professionals to share pictures of their furry friends using #MissionForeverFriend across Instagram and Facebook.
For every post, Hill’s will donate a bowl of food* to a local shelter throughout April, providing up to 14,000 meals in the UK and up to 100,000 meals across participating countries.
Ms Atkinson said: “While the country has been in and out of lockdown this past year, shelters across the country have been working tirelessly to help the lives of the many animals in their care. Sadly, just like all businesses and industries, they have suffered hardship due to the pandemic and are in desperate need of support right now.
“By supporting #MissionForeverFriend, animal lovers can show their support for local shelters and give animals in need the second chance they deserve. Hill’s believes that all pets deserve the best care humanly possible, and that the right nutrition has the ability to not only transform lives physically, but make shelter pets adoption-ready while they wait for their forever homes.”
Hill’s Pet Nutrition UK and Ireland is partnering Raystead Centre for Animal Welfare and Wood Green – The Animal’s Charity. Both charities aim to provide forever homes for shelter pets and offer support and advice for pet owners.
Michael Unsworth – Hill’s vet affairs manager, UK and Republic of Ireland – said: “#MissionForeverFriend is an extension of our 365-day-a-year commitment to helping shelter pets, but it’s never been more important to help animals in need than right now.
“Centres are at capacity with many people experiencing ‘buyer’s remorse’, or sadly suffering financial or health woes due to the pandemic. Just like all vet professionals up and down the country, the staff and volunteers at these shelters have worked round the clock to feed them and keep a roof over their heads, but there’s only so much they can do with funding and rehoming all on hold.
“This movement will provide much-needed nutrition to thousands of innocent animals and we’re thrilled that Gemma is lending her support to help the cause.”
* 1 bowl = 16kg dog: 224g/day; 4kg cat: 55g/day; day average: 140g/day. 100,000 bowls: 14,000kg of food; €4.186 (£3.64)/kg.