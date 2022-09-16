16 Sept
Event will be held on 29 September from 2pm to 11pm UK time and will focus on dermatology diagnosis, science-based approaches and nutrition based support.
Organisers of the annual Hill’s Global Symposium are promising to give veterinary professionals access to leading subject matter experts and cutting-edge sessions.
The free online event will take place on 29 September, and will focus on topics including canine and feline dermatology; diagnosis, causes and contributing factors; science-based approaches; and nutrition-based support for prevention, treatment and care.
This year’s symposium will be broadcast live from Hill’s Small Paws Innovation Center in Kansas and will be co-hosted by Hill’s CVO (US) Karen Shenoy, and board-certified dermatologist, Ashley Bourgeois.
In addition to Dr Bourgeois, the line-up of 13 speakers includes veterinary dermatologists – including National Geographic vet Joya Griffin – as well as board-certified veterinary nutritionists.
The scientific agenda will be complemented by lectures focused on practical clinical dermatology skills, featuring presentations by veterinary technician specialists (VTS) in dermatology.
The symposium will have sessions including:
After the live event concludes, sessions will be made available for on-demand viewing at hillsglobalsymposium.com .
Hill’s Global Symposium 2022 will take place from 2pm to 11pm GMT – to register and see a complete list of speakers and schedule of sessions, visit: www.hillsglobalsymposium.com
In addition, Hill’s will introduce its new prescription diet – Diet Derm Complete Puppy – formulated to help reduce allergic responses, including licking, scratching, head shaking and skin redness in growing dogs.