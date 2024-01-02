Finally, pay close attention to surgical technique. Tenotomy of the deep gluteal muscle, which is sometimes part of an approach to the hip, must be avoided so as to not further destabilise the hip. The position of the osteotomy is important to avoid bone spurs that may impinge on the acetabulum after surgery. The osteotomy is ideally performed with an oscillating saw. With care, an osteotome and mallet can be used, but these risk fracture of the femur if the bone is brittle or if the cut is directed in the wrong direction. A chisel (which has a bevel on only one edge) should never be used; this is much more likely to result in femoral fracture.