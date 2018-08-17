A good example of this is obesity, a well-recognised contributing factor in OA. Weight loss of as little as 5% in an obese patient will have a significant impact on mobility and quality of life. Despite this, so many of our patients on long-term NSAIDs for joint pain are left struggling under high bodyweights. A more proactive approach in this area is needed. We need to make sure owners know they are responsible for their dog’s obesity, now officially recognised by some companion animal groups (such as the American Veterinary Medical Association) as a disease state.