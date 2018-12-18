Treatment is most likely to be effective if initiated as soon as possible after injury or diagnosis. A study published in the Journal of the American Veterinary Medical Association has shown, in dogs that received physiotherapy as part of their rehabilitation, a difference in limb function (measured by peak vertical force and vertical impulse) between the repaired and normal limbs was not evident six months after surgery compared to exercise-restricted dogs, where limb function was significantly less in the repaired limb compared to the normal side1. It is not only indicated for postoperative rehabilitation and can be of great benefit to dogs with arthritis, where muscle tone in the affected limbs is compromised.