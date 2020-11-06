6 Nov 2020
“We are so lucky to work with such beautiful dogs and having two litters born here has helped even more to keep our team smiling...” – Birmingham Dogs Home.
Two litters have been born at Birmingham Dogs Home.
Birmingham Dogs Home has welcomed, not one, but two litters of puppies born during the local lockdown.
Both mums and puppies are doing extremely well, with one litter being a whopping 16 puppies – the biggest seen in the home’s history.
The puppies are a welcome surprise to the staff at Birmingham Dogs Home, who have had to shut their doors since 23 March due to COVID-19.
Staff at both the home’s centres in Solihull and Wolverhampton have worked behind the scenes to continue giving the care and vital veterinary treatment to dogs across the west Midlands.
Centre manager Karen Doy said “These puppies were a lovely surprise. With demand for dogs increasing during the pandemic, our team has found it extremely hard to ensure our dogs were going to the right homes where we knew they were getting a life-long committed family who will love them like we do.
“We are so lucky to work with such beautiful dogs and having two litters born here has helped even more to keep our team smiling, and realising that homeless dogs have somewhere to go to find help and a safe environment to bring up their young.”