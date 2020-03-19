19 Mar 2020
RVC principal says despite the death, no evidence that companion animals can infect humans exists.
RVC principal Stuart Reid has reiterated that absolutely no evidence that companion animals can transmit COVID-19 to people exists, despite the death of the Hong Kong dog that tested positive for the virus.
Prof Reid stated: “The number one risk is still from the client, not from the animal.”
The dog, identified by the South China Morning Post as a 17-year-old Pomeranian, died on 16 March, Hong Kong’s Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department (AFCD) said, citing the animal’s owner.
The animal – owned by a confirmed COVID-19 patient – had tested “weak positive” for the virus on several occasions, though it showed no symptoms of the disease.
It had entered mandatory quarantine, but was released back to its owner after testing negative for the virus. It died two days after returning to its home.
The AFCD said the cause of death couldn’t be determined after the owner, who recently recovered from a coronavirus infection, declined to conduct an autopsy.
Prof Reid, who heads the top-ranked veterinary school outside the US, observed that the dog was 17 years old.
Prof Reid said: “I don’t know what’s going on in labs around the world, but as far as I can see at this stage, there is no evidence that an animal becomes infected and then passes it on to humans.
“All I would say is that, if I understand the studies, the virus can persist on surfaces; so, like any other inanimate object, if there is virus on something that you’ve cuddled recently then there is obviously an opportunity for that virus to be transferred.”
Prof Reid said the take-home message to all vet personnel during the coronavirus pandemic was to observe all good hygiene protocols.
Idexx Laboratories has announced it has seen no positive results in pets to date of the coronavirus strain responsible for the COVID-19 respiratory outbreak in humans.
The company has evaluated thousands of canine and feline specimens during validation of a new veterinary test system for the virus.