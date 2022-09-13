13 Sept 2022
Cutting-edge research and the humanitarian response to the war in Ukraine were recognised during the presentation of BEVA’s annual awards.
Lesley Young, pictured at congress with her honorary membership.
A cardiology researcher has been hailed for her “outstanding example” as she was granted honorary membership of BEVA during its annual congress in Liverpool.
Lesley Young received the accolade during the association’s annual meeting, where a number of awards recognising current research and the response to the war in Ukraine were also presented.
Prof Young, an RCVS-recognised specialist in veterinary cardiology and honorary professor at the Royal (Dick) School of Veterinary Studies at the University of Edinburgh, said: “I have been extremely fortunate that throughout my career, I have been able to indulge my interest in cardiology, exercise physiology and athletic horses.
“Hopefully, along the way, I’ve also been able to share some of that passion with fellow veterinary professionals, who have always made my clinical work and research a genuine joy.“
BEVA’s outgoing president Huw Griffiths added: “Lesley is an outstanding example of an equine veterinary surgeon.
“Her energetic and enthusiastic teaching style, coupled with her in-depth knowledge and understanding of the topic, make her such an asset to the profession.”
The meeting also saw several other awards presented, including the new Peter Rossdale EVE Literary Award for the best paper in the journal Equine Veterinary Education.
The award, which includes a £1,000 prize, was presented to Nazaré Storms, lead author for the paper “Strangulating lesions of the small intestine associated with the greater omentum in horses: 32 cases”.
Meanwhile, the Peter Rossdale Equine Veterinary Journal (EVJ) Open Award was presented to Rebecca Bishop for the paper “Effect of omeprazole and sucralfate on gastrointestinal injury in a fasting/NSAID model”, written with Ann Kemper, Pamela Wilkins and Annette McCoy.
Elsewhere, the BEVA Equine Welfare Award, which is sponsored by Blue Cross, was presented to Charlie Thornycroft in recognition of her efforts at the forefront of equine voluntary support efforts in response to the war in Ukraine, which included three months on the ground in Poland.
The BEVA Richard Hartley Clinical Award was presented to Emily Floyd, lead author of the paper “Systemic antimicrobial therapy in foals”, written with Charlotte Easton-Jones and Mathijs Theelen, and published in the January 2022 issue of Equine Veterinary Education.
Frédérique Schless received the Voorjaarsdagen and BEVA award for her abstract “Development of a new survival prognosticator model for hospitalized neonatal foals in a European Warmblood population”. The reciprocal Voorjaarsdagen Award winner will be selected from those presenting clinical research abstracts at this year’s BEVA Congress.