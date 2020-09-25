25 Sept 2020
Celia Marr of Rossdales Veterinary Surgeons rewarded for her outstanding contribution to equine veterinary profession.
Celia Marr receiving honorary membership of BEVA from the association’s president Lucy Grieve. Image © Rossdales
Internal medicine specialist Celia Marr has been awarded honorary membership of BEVA in recognition of her outstanding contribution to the equine veterinary profession.
Prof Marr, of Rossdales Veterinary Surgeons in Newmarket, is an internationally renowned medic, academic and editor-in-chief of Equine Veterinary Journal (EVJ), BEVA’s official journal.
She was among the first cohort of RCVS and European specialists in equine medicine, and played an important role in founding the European College of Equine Internal Medicine and its training programmes. She was also a founding trustee of the British College of Veterinary Specialists.
Prof Marr said: “I am delighted to receive honorary membership of BEVA: I have thoroughly enjoyed my work with EVJ and BEVA.
“My role has often been as a coordinator, so I’d like to take this opportunity to thank the huge number of academics and horse vets who contribute to EVJ as peer reviewers and authors, and to recognise all those who have worked with me on educational and welfare initiatives.”
Before joining Rossdales, Prof Marr held positions at the University of Cambridge Department of Veterinary Medicine, Valley Equine Hospital, Lambourn and the RVC, and was awarded a fellowship of the RCVS in 2016.
Prof Marr has also published more than 90 peer-reviewed papers, and is a regular speaker at national and international meetings and congresses.
BEVA president Lucy Grieve said: “Celia’s contribution to the advancement of equine medicine in the UK is unsurpassed.
“Following in the footsteps of Peter Rossdale as editor of EVJ, she has maintained the international reputation of BEVA’s flagship publication as the foremost veterinary publication focused solely on equids.
“She has also been highly influential in advancing the causes of evidence-based medicine, clinical audit and collaborative research within equine practice.”