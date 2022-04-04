4 Apr 2022
Stuart Reid CBE, president and principal of the vet school, has been granted honorary life membership of the Society for Veterinary Epidemiology and Preventive Medicine.
Stuart Reid.
The RVC’s principal has been awarded honorary life membership of the Society for Veterinary Epidemiology and Preventive Medicine (SVEPM).
Stuart Reid CBE, who is also the RVC’s president, was awarded the membership for his support of the society and lifetime of service.
Founded in 1982, the SVEPM has around 250 vet and non-veterinary members from 24 countries, and a mission to share knowledge that improves the health of animals, humans and the environment.
Prof Reid was selected in acknowledgement of his work for the society and contribution to epidemiology and preventive medicine.
The membership was presented to him at the SVEPM conference in Belfast in March.
Prof Reid said: “It is a huge honour to be recognised by those with whom one has worked for more than 30 years. The society plays a pivotal role in bringing together researchers from many disciplines to champion epidemiology, preventive medicine, and economics for the betterment of animal and human health – but it also provides a social fabric to a community that is supportive and, ultimately, makes being a member a pleasure and a privilege.”
Prof Reid is a recognised RCVS specialist in veterinary epidemiology and by the European Board of Veterinary Specialists in veterinary public health.
He was elected to the National Academy of Medicine in the US in 2019 and holds fellowships to the RCVS, the Royal Society of Biology, the Royal Society of Edinburgh and the Conference of Research Workers in Animal Diseases in the US.