17 Mar 2020
Association of American Veterinary Medical Colleges recognises Stephen May and members of education working group for their special contributions, distinguished service and professional achievement.
RVC senior vice-principal Stephen May has been honoured at the Association of American Veterinary Medical Colleges (AAVMC) Presidential Awards for Meritorious Services.
Prof May and fellow members of the Competency Based Veterinary Education (CBVE) Working Group were recognised during the AAVMC Conference for their special contributions, distinguished service and professional achievement.
Each member of the CBVE Working Group received the award in recognition of the historic work in academic veterinary medicine that has been accomplished by the group. Prof May is one of the two international contributors to this group.
Working together for five years, the working group has developed a CBVE framework of competencies, professional activities and milestones, serving as a model for educational excellence in veterinary schools across the country and around the world.
Prof May said: “Content overload is a headache for those managing veterinary curricula. It drives superficial learning, paradoxically ‘deskilling’ students and undermining their well-being.
“The only rational way to correct this is so-called backwards design: defining the required outcomes for graduates, verifying their achievement through valid assessment methods and tailoring learning to supporting student success. This is key to the development of capable, confident and healthy professionals for the future.
“We were pleased to receive this recognition of our work, as it signals to all educational leaders the vital importance of radically reshaping veterinary curricula around learning outcomes, to ensure veterinary professionals are well prepared to face the challenges of the 21st century.”