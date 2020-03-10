10 Mar 2020
Burgess Excel Vet Awards aim to celebrate rabbit-friendly vets, veterinary nurses and practices.
Image: © besjunior / Adobe Stock
The search for the UK’s best rabbit-friendly vets and nurses has officially begun as nominations open for the inaugural Burgess Excel Vet Awards.
Celebrating the hard work of rabbit-friendly vets, vet nurses and practices in the UK, the awards are organised by Burgess Pet Care in conjunction with the Rabbit Welfare Association and Fund (RWAF).
A panel of veterinary professionals and rabbit experts will crown a rabbit welfare champion in three separate categories:
Judges will be looking for exceptional knowledge of rabbit care and husbandry, as well as evidence of the winners’ continued commitment to educating the public on how to care for rabbits correctly.
Suzanne Moyes is an awards judge and veterinary director at Burgess Pet Care.
Dr Moyes said: “We’re incredibly excited to start our search for the UK’s best rabbit-friendly vets and nurses, and can’t wait to start judging applications.
“As the UK’s third most popular pet, it’s essential that both vets and vet nurses are fully educated on all of the aspects concerning their particular welfare needs so they can provide the best possible advice to rabbit owners.
“These awards are our way of saying thank you to the vets that are helping to improve the lives of pet rabbits.”
RWAF director Rae Todd said: “Rabbits make absolutely fantastic pets, but research continues to show that there are still too many owners failing to meet the correct needs of their rabbits.
“We’re incredibly grateful for the growing number of vets that are working hard to address this – whether that’s by using the available rabbit CPD, taking part in events such as Rabbit Awareness Week or generally making their practices more suitable environments for rabbit-owning clients.”
The public is encouraged to nominate veterinary professionals and practices that are championing rabbit welfare in the UK.
Vets and vet nurses can also self-nominate and demonstrate their commitment to providing exceptional standards of health care to rabbits.
The eventual winners of each of the three categories will receive a cash prize of £500. Veterinary surgeons, nurses and other interested parties can enter the Burgess Excel Vet Awards now by visiting the Burgess Pet Care website.