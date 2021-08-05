5 Aug 2021
New system will be able to identify a range of new species, including Lyme disease, Dirofilaria immitis, Neospora caninum and Pseudomonas aeruginosa.
More than 30 new PCR tests have been added across a range of species as part of a new in-house testing system developed by a laboratory hardware company.
Horiba UK has released the POCKIT, a “sample in, result out” system aimed at automating the process of extracting, amplifying and reading results.
The new equipment was highlighted as part of CPD webinar featuring Ian Wright of the European Scientific Counsel Companion Animal Parasites UK and Ireland, who said: “Testing is crucial to manage UK biosecurity, zoonotic risk and patient health, and for assessing prognostic outcomes.
“Securing results quicker using in-house PCR testing has really opened up as an option for vets in recent times and it offers the advantage of rapid turnaround for certain diseases.
“For example, for a lot of tick-borne pathogens, doing group PCR testing for them is very useful.”
For more information or to access the webinar, visit the Horiba UK website.