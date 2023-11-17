17 Nov 2023
Company to highlight how new ready-to-use reagent pack sizes can make testing more accessible to every vet practice and laboratory.
Horiba UK Veterinary has brought in new ready-to-use reagent pack sizes that will allow its in-house PCR testing to be more accessible to veterinary practices and laboratories.
The new packs of 8 tests for Horiba’s Pockit benchtop analyser, which add to the existing 24-pack option, are being showcased currently at London Vet Show.
Horiba said the smaller pack, enabling cost-efficient, convenient PCR testing of more than 200 pathogens for small animal, equine and farm work, had come about due to customer feedback.
During the show, delegates were invited to run a test on the Pockit Central analyser.
Lisa Martin, of Horiba Veterinary, said: “We look forward to discussions with all members of the practice team and showing how the Pockit Central in-house PCR range can comprehensively improve point-of-care testing in the veterinary profession.
“For example, if a rapid decision needs to be made on whether to isolate a patient or not, or if there might be zoonotic risk, PCR testing can help with such decisions and more in less than two hours.”
Further details are at Horiba’s website.