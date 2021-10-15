15 Oct 2021
Following on from of its inaugural CPD online meeting, diagnostics company announces another event in its free series.
Ronnie Barron, of the University of Glasgow, will be presenting the CPD session.
Horiba UK has announced details of a free CPD online meeting to cover haematology.
Called “In practice haematology – beyond the pale!”, the webinar is designed to offer practical insights on ensuring quality and best practice in haematology.
Presented by Ronnie Barron, laboratory manager at the University of Glasgow School of Veterinary Medicine, the CPD is on 28 October at 7:30pm.
Mr Barron said: “We now have more near patient testing in veterinary haematology than ever before. Quality is key to best practice and ultimately superior patient care.
“Sod’s Law states that ‘if something can go wrong, it will!’, so along the way to you generating a complete blood count, it pays to be aware of some of the pitfalls that you may encounter.
“One should never underestimate the value of gross exam and simple methods that can be used to ensure sample quality and results accuracy. Seeing is believing after all.”
Mr Barron will review the effects of different pathologies, and examine analyser output to demonstrate how abnormalities of cells and plasma affect measured parameters and their indices. An open Q&A session will follow his presentation.
Full details are available online now.