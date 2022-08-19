19 Aug 2022
Officials say the development, with no dogs allowed, will make treatment easier for patients and staff.
Veterinary nurse Sarah Dawson and vet Shanker Vasu with Ralph the cat.
A veterinary hospital in Newcastle upon Tyne has launched a new dedicated cat clinic following a £150,000 expansion project.
Bosses of the Westway Veterinary Group believe the new facility at their main hospital on West Road in the city will make it easier to provide feline patients with the care they need.
The development of two new consulting rooms and a treatment room comes after the group, which is part of VetPartners, took over the lease of a neighbouring practice.
Officials said the facility has been specially designed for cats’ needs, with dogs and their owners directed to use the hospital’s main entrance to create as quiet an environment as possible.
The hospital also offers a specialist cat wing, set apart from the rest of the practice.
Practice manager Mark Turnbull said: “Opening a cat-only consulting clinic is part of our commitment to the health and welfare of our feline patients. Cats can be very sensitive to their surroundings and our new clinic will provide the perfect calm, serene atmosphere they prefer, away from the noise and smell of dogs.
“We would encourage cat owners to call the clinic if they are worried about transporting their cat as we can give advice and guidance on how to make the trip as stress-free as possible.
“If cats feel more chilled in themselves, it’s much easier for our vets and nurses to handle them, so they can be examined properly, and given the care and treatment they need.”