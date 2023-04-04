4 Apr 2023
Questions of sport, training and animal importation will be on the agenda at the NEC in May.
Hot topics have been set for BVA Live next month.
Veterinary professionals are being urged to join the conversation as key issues in the sector are debated at next month’s BVA Live in Birmingham.
Organisers have announced three hot topics that will be up for discussion in an interactive zone during the two-day event, held at the NEC on 11 and 12 May, with tickets still available.
Subjects on the agenda include:
BVA president Malcolm Morley said: “These ‘hot topic’ sessions are bound to be a highlight for every vet professional with an interest in the issues facing the profession today.
“From specialisation in the profession to dog imports and the ethical challenges around animal sport, they offer a chance to step outside of our daily work and dig deep into these contentious issues.
“Some people come with a soapbox, while others come to listen, but the informal setting means that on the day, everyone becomes a part of the discussion and debate.”
Tickets can be booked online.