12 Aug 2025
The feline fell after its owner left open the door to the balcony to cool her apartment during a heatwave.
Ivy the cat survived the fall thanks to vet care.
A vet has issued a balcony safety hot weather warning to pet owners living in high-rise buildings after a cat survived a five-storey fall.
Four-year-old rescue cat Ivy fell from the balcony of a fifth-floor flat in Sheffield after the door was left open during a recent heatwave, in which temperatures had reached more than 30°C.
The warning comes as the UK enters its fourth heatwave of the summer, with temperatures expected to peak at 34°C in England today, 12 August.
Ivy was found curled up in the flat block’s communal courtyard by owner Emily Redfern after squeezing through a gap in the balcony.
After being taken to an emergency vet for treatment, Ivy was transferred the following day to Vets for Pets Sheffield Drakehouse, where an x-ray showed the cat had remarkably only suffered one injury, a dislocated jaw.
Practice owner and head vet Alexandra Dontu said: “This was the first time in my career I’d treated a patient who had fallen from such a height. We repositioned the jaw, taped her face to keep it stable, and fitted a feeding tube to support her recovery.”
Dr Dontu added: “Cats are naturally inquisitive creatures, especially during the summer months, so even small gaps or the thin ledge of a balcony railing can be dangerous. If you’re unsure, speak to your vet. Prevention is key, and we’re always here to help.”
Ivy, now said to be almost fully recovered, was brought back to the practice every two to three days for bandage changes and check-ups for several weeks, during which time her owner syringe-fed her every two hours.
Emily, who has since installed netting on her balcony to prevent any future accidents, thanked the veterinary team at Drakehouse profusely.
She said: “They were a constant support during Ivy’s recovery; it was such a scary time but the care we received made the whole ordeal a lot easier.”