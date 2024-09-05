Before the exit option was introduced, there was limited opportunity to sell my shares and be paid what they were worth. If I found somebody to buy my shares they would have been limited by how much they could afford or borrow. Now, Medivet will buy back my shares at a set multiple, allowing me to see the true value of them. It also allows me the option in the future, should I wish, to take on another clinic and develop that, although Battersea is my baby, so I have no immediate plans. The exit strategy has just been amazing, it gives me options should my circumstances change.