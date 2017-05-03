The author’s perspective

“In Scotland I get the impression that owners are aware of the risk of the presence of ticks in their pets. Yet there is much less knowledge about TBD and the associated risks. With a 2012 case of Ehrlichia canis infection diagnosed by my internal medicine colleagues in an 18-month-old dog with no history of travel outside of the UK. And more recently, a confirmed case of canine borreliosis reported in the Glasgow area, the risk to dogs is certainly real.”