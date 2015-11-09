The equipment for each drain is a chest drain connector, three-way stopcock, two bungs, gate clamp, 20ml to 50ml syringe and, ideally, a Heimlich valve in case of pneumothorax. The trocar chest drain is chosen based on the size of the patient. The width must correspond to the main stem bronchus and must be smaller than the intercostal space (ICS) where it is supposed to be inserted. Usually, 14Fr to 16Fr drains are used for cats and very small dogs, 18Fr to 24Fr for small and medium dogs and 26Fr to 36Fr for large to giant dogs.