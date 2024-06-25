The patient was premedicated with methadone (0.2mg/kg IV; Comfortan, Dechra) and medetomidine (3μg/kg IV; Sedator, Dechra) followed by induction with alfaxalone (1ml IV; Alfaxan, Jurox). Perioperatively, the patient received cefuroxime (20mg/kg IV; Zinacef, Sandoz). No local blocks were performed. Blood glucose was carefully monitored due to the signalment of the patient. Removal of the microchip was performed via dorsal exposure of the C2-C3 vertebrae. The skin and superficial fascia were incised to reveal the aponeurosis of the trapezius and rhomboideus muscles, which were then divided in the midline. To prevent a haematoma, the bleeding was controlled with bipolar cautery. The nuchal ligament was retracted and the rhomboideus and splenius muscles were incised. The microchip was found within the ligamentum flavum and was removed without complications. The microchip was then reimplanted subcutaneously.