7 Mar 2022
New RSPCA figures show a rise of 86% from last year in the number of reports the animal charity has received about the cruel practice, which is illegal in England and Wales.
Image: RSPCA.
The RSPCA has reported its highest number of complaints relating to the cropping of dogs’ ears since it began taking records in 2015.
Last year the animal charity recorded an 86%* increase in the number of reports of ear cropping in dogs in England and Wales.
In 2020, RSPCA investigators received 101 reports of the illegal practice, but that rose to 188 in 2021.
Since it first began recording ear cropping figures in 2015, the RSPCA has seen a year-on-year increase in the practice, with a total of 467 reports to its emergency hotline.
From 2015 to 2021, the number of reports of ear cropping rose 1,243%. While the RSPCA believes this may be partly down to increased campaigning and awareness of the issue, it also believes celebrity culture and social media are factors in the sharp rise.
Ear cropping is illegal in England and Wales under Section 5 of the Animal Welfare Act 2006, but the practice is still legal in other parts of the world, such as the US and some European countries.
Reports are known of dogs being sent abroad for cropping or purchased and imported from overseas, having already undergone the painful procedure.
The RSPCA fears the increase in reports comes from an increase in the popularity of cropped dogs driven by celebrities importing pets and personal protection dogs from overseas, as well as social media, advertising and popular culture using dogs without their ears – which has “normalised” the look.
In 2020, the RSPCA backed a campaign calling for the importation of cropped dogs to be banned – something the UK Government has pledged to do as part of a crackdown on the importation of dogs.
Animal welfare advisor and member of the RSPCA science group Samantha Gaines said: “We’re thrilled that the UK Government responded to the campaign and has pledged to tackle this issue as part of the Kept Animals Bill. We want to see legislation to tackle this awful procedure pass through Parliament as swiftly as possible because, sadly, our rescuers continue to see dogs every day who are suffering as a result of ear cropping.
“The number of reports being made to us show an alarming increase compared to just a few years ago and we need to stamp out this animal cruelty as soon as possible. Dogs need their ears and we need legislation that better protects dog welfare.”
* In 2015, the RSPCA received 14 reports of ear cropping; 16 in 2016; 36 in 2017; 65 in 2017; 47 in 2019; 101 in 2020; and 188 in 2021.