7 May 2026
Human-animal bond and the future of vet care under spotlight at Purina summit
Global summit offers 8.5 hours of free virtual CPD.
The human-animal bond and the future of veterinary care will top the agenda at the 2026 Purina Institute Global Summit later this month.
Veterinary professionals have been invited to attend the free two-day virtual CPD event taking place from 27-28 May.
Global leaders in veterinary medicine, nutrition, behavioural science and human health care will convene to discuss shifting from a reactive treatment model to proactive, preventive care and the role nutrition plays in the human-animal bond.
Key takeaways will also include practical communication strategies aligning with client motivations to improve adherence to preventive care plans, and the tools, technologies and collaborative approaches reshaping the future of vet care.
International speakers
The event features 17 expert international speakers, including James Serpell of the University of Pennsylvania School of Veterinary Medicine, who will deliver a session on the origins of the human–animal bond.
RCVS and European specialist in small animal medicine Zoe Belshaw will explore the differences in clients’ and vets’ perceptions of preventive care, while Jason Coe of the University of Guelph’s Ontario Veterinary College will offer insights on reframing how veterinary professionals communicate the value of such care.
Purina Europe’s innovation and renovation lead Daniel Rodes said: “Pet owners increasingly expect personalised, preventive care shaped around the human–animal bond.
“The Purina Institute Global Summit will equip veterinary teams with practical communication strategies and emerging tools to improve client adherence and ultimately deliver better long-term patient outcomes.”
The event offers 8.5 hours of CPD, which can be attended live or viewed on demand, with live translations available.