18 Feb 2020
Projects that look at companion animal loss and bond-centred veterinary practices will be considered.
Image © rodimovpavel / Adobe Stock
The Society for Companion Animal Studies (SCAS) has announced a three-year funding programme to enable research that furthers understanding of the human-animal bond.
This year’s funding will consist of five £10,000 maximum pump-priming research awards, two £1,500 undergraduate student project awards and a £1,500 maximum award to support open access publication.
Applications are open now and close on 31 March 2020.
Research focusing on animal-assisted interventions (particularly with children), the human-companion animal relationship and cross-disciplinary working will be prioritised.
However, projects that look at companion animal loss and bond-centred veterinary practices will also be considered – as will those that consider children, older people or people with diverse needs and their relationship with companion animals.
SCAS chairman Elizabeth Ormerod said: “Human-animal bonds are dynamic relationships between people and animals. They are usually symbiotic, providing psychological and physical benefits to both parties.
“Research projects, such as those we will be funding, are essential to add to the growing evidence base, which can be key to encouraging such relationships and to supporting these if under challenge.”
Full information on the available funding and details on how to apply can be found on the SCAS website.