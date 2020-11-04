4 Nov 2020
Potential council members must be based in the region they are applying to, and able to commit to gathering members’ views on key policy areas and representing those views at BVA council meetings.
The BVA is looking for five new regional representatives to speak on behalf of vets from those regions, and represent their views to BVA council to help inform and shape policy development.
Representatives from all areas of the veterinary profession are encouraged to apply, with opportunities available in:
Potential council members must be based in the region they are applying to, and have the time to be able to commit to gathering members’ views on key policy areas and representing those views at four BVA council meetings per year.
The term of the regional representative role is three years and representatives will receive a free membership for the duration of the term, with expenses paid.
BVA president James Russell said: “BVA council is a cornerstone of how we form policy on animal health and welfare, and achieve our mission as the leading body representing, supporting and championing the whole UK veterinary profession.
“Our regional representatives play an essential role, contributing to our horizon scanning and future planning, and helping to inform BVA’s policy committee.”
He added: “In a complex veterinary landscape, with a diverse and wide range of issues relating to animal health and welfare, the workforce and veterinary education, it’s essential members have the best person to represent them within the BVA.”
BVA members interested in becoming a regional representative can apply before nominations close at 9am on 30 November.
For more information, visit the BVA’s website.