15 Jun 2022
Vets Wille Miller and wife Beth Sweeney led their respective practice teams for a bonding and well-being exercise that looks like becoming an annual tradition for the Scottish practices.
The two teams go at it in the tug o’ war.
Welly wanging and a buster collar relay were among the athletic highlights when vets, nurses, support staff and their families went head to head for a hotly-contested inter-practice sports day.
The event was held between Kilbarchan Veterinary Practice (KVP) and the nearby Pet Vets The Equine Vet Clinic in Renfrewshire, and with both teams striving for the coveted trophy and the honour of being named The World’s Best Veterinary Practice, there was plenty to savour across the nine different disciplines, which served up some fascinating team and individual tussles.
Not least was an intriguing face-off between Willie Miller, captain of the Pet Vets The Equine Vet Clinic team, and his wife Beth Sweeney, who led a strong squad from KVP.
With nothing between the teams following the egg and spoon race, sack race, three-legged race, welly wanging, tug o’ war, water balloon toss, crazy brooms, buster collar relay and rounders, the fate of the trophy was decided in a tense finish when Willie and Beth went bag to bag in the corn toss.
Willie said: “With KVP trailing by one point, we agreed to have rounders count as two points, so when they won that, it set up a winner-take-all game of cornhole between my wife and myself for the overall win.”
He added: “Thankfully, I was able to beat my wife to claim the title for Pet Vets, but the most important thing was that it was a great day, and a great way to bring the practices together.
“It will hopefully be the start of a new tradition. As a bonus, it seems like our marriage has mostly survived as well.”
Beth said: “Training for next year starts now. Hope they don’t get too comfortable with that trophy.”