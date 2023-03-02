2 Mar 2023
Animus Surgical says its transparent, non-toxic, biodegradable bandage replacement Membra quickly gels into a thin, flexible and solid layer over wound sites and protects suture lines.
Animus Surgical has launched a hydrogel wound sealant it says “is set to revolutionise the management of open wounds and protect suture lines”.
Membra is described as a transparent, non-toxic, biodegradable bandage replacement, which consists of a hydrogel polymer and can be applied to open wounds.
Applied as a liquid, it gels into a thin, flexible and solid layer across wounds, and protects suture lines.
Membra is water resistant and can be used across a wide range of species, including horses, companion animals and aquatics, lasting up to 14 days and naturally biodegrading over time.
As a result, Animus said it lowers the risk of infection or dehiscence, and polymer application replaces the need for adhesive bandaging on suture lines following tibial plateau-levelling osteotomy surgery.
Nick Butcher, veterinary surgeon and owner of Animus Surgical in the UK, said: “Regular bandaging of open wounds can be costly, time consuming, and stressful for owners and their pets, requiring frequent visits to the practice.
“The bandaging of some open wounds can be impossible because of the location of the lesion or the affected species (for example, exotic or aquatic animals), and more aggressive or nervous patients may require sedation. Used bandages also add to the volume of clinical waste generated by the practice that requires incineration.
“We are, therefore, delighted to launch Membra to veterinary teams in the UK. It has been very successful in the US and we already have a number of UK vets using the product, as Membra can positively affect the outcome of open wound management across a range of species, without the need for regular bandage changes.”
Further information is available via the Animus Surgical website or by telephoning 01252 845988.