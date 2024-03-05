Disadvantages

• Side effects can be serious in some patients and may require withdrawal of medication

• Regular monitoring, including blood tests, is recommended so that any side effects can be identified and treated quickly

• The medication does not cure the condition, so treatment is required for the rest of the cat’s life

• Treatment monitoring is required to ensure that the correct dose of medication is being given – over time, the required dose of medication may change

• Some studies have suggested that compliance with long-term medical treatment can be a problem, making medical management less effective in the long term compared to curative treatment options such as radioiodine

• Hyperthyroid cats can be difficult to medicate, so long-term treatment can be hard work

• Very occasionally, some cats are resistant to the thioureylene drugs, meaning they may need very high doses or an alternative treatment to control their illness

• The cost of medication and check ups can be more expensive than curative options in the long term

• Successful management depends on 100% compliance to the food

• It can take up to 12 weeks to achieve euthyroidism (slower than anti-thyroid medications)

• The food does not cure the condition, so treatment is required for the rest of the cat’s life

• Not ideal for multi-cat households (supplementation of healthy cats recommended if it is not possible to feed their normal food)

• Many treats and some nutritional supplements contain iodine, and are, therefore, “banned”; cats that are keen hunters may have poor control if they eat their prey

• Some water sources may contain iodine which could affect efficacy

• Long-term compliance may be an issue?

• Some cats will not accept the food

• Some cats do not fully respond to the food

• Not an ideal food for cats in International Renal Interest Society stage three or four kidney disease

• The cost of food and check ups can be more expensive than curative options in the long term

• Requires general anaesthesia

• Technically more difficult than other treatments

• Only possible if the thyroid nodule is accessible to surgical removal (most cases)

• Can be expensive

• Complications – especially to the parathyroid glands – are possible and can be life-threatening (hypoparathyroidism)

• Recurrence possible if not all of the abnormal tissue is removed

• Occasional permanent hypothyroidism, requiring supplemental thyroid hormones

• Long-term success is relatively poor compared to radioiodine