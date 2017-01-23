Diagnosis is usually made by demonstrating increased circulating levels of total T 4 . However, 2% to 10% of hyperthyroid cats have a resting T 4 in the normal range (often due to concurrent non-thyroidal illness). In such cases, the T 4 and free T 4 by equilibrium dialysis (fT 4 ed) should be assessed. If the T 4 is in the upper limit of the reference range, and the fT 4 ed is elevated, hyperthyroidism can be diagnosed. If, however, the T 4 and fT 4 ed are within the reference range, causes of non-thyroidal illness, such as gastrointestinal malabsorption, lymphoma, and diabetes mellitus, should be ruled out. When no concurrent illness is identified then it may be necessary to perform a T 3 suppression test, serum TSH concentration (not validated in cats, but the canine test has been used in some studies) or perform thyroid scintigraphy – where available (Carney et al, 2016).