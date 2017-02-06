A minimal risk of hypothyroidism exists with standard dosing protocols and serious side effects, such as thyroid storm, are rare. However, I-131 therapy requires specialised facilities, which are not widely available and, at present, have markedly differing hospitalisation and confinement periods (ranging from 5 days to 28 days in the UK). Facilities that offer quicker discharge will have caveats dictating the cat must remain indoors (usually for a further two weeks), not sleep on the owners bed at night, and waste must be flushed down the toilet or put into household bins. However, for many this is an attractive option. The overall cost is generally lower than the long-term cost of either medical or dietary therapy, and the long-term outlook is generally excellent.