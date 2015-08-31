31 Aug
Once a diagnosis of hyperthyroidism has been made, decision making turns to management. Research by the author has shown owners appreciate being involved in the treatment decision-making process (Caney, 2013).
There are four options for management of hyperthyroidism.
The author favours curative options, where possible, especially when hyperthyroidism is diagnosed in a relatively young and otherwise healthy cat.
Veterinary licensed antithyroid medications include methimazole (Felimazole, Dechra Veterinary Products; Thiafeline, Animalcare) and carbimazole (Vidalta, MSD). Thioureylenes block production of the thyroid hormones and therefore symptomatically manage the hyperthyroidism. Lifelong treatment is required unless a curative treatment such as surgery or radioiodine is subsequently pursued.
In the long term, difficulties with owner and patient compliance may reduce the overall success of this treatment modality. Nevertheless, medical treatment is popular – not least since it is a reversible treatment, which is of particular benefit when stabilising patients with concurrent chronic kidney disease (CKD).
The dose of medication can be fine-tuned to suit the individual patient and withdrawn completely if necessary. Ideally, a dose resulting in reduction of total thyroxine (T4) levels to the lower half of the reference range is aimed for. Total T4 levels should be checked two to three weeks after starting treatment or changing the dose (Daminet et al, 2014).
Transdermal methimazole gel is also available in the UK via Summit Pharmaceuticals. This is not a veterinary licensed preparation, but can be used under cascade regulations where appropriate. Dosing is as for oral preparations, with the same range of potential adverse effects.
The gel is usually applied to the inside of the pinna (a hairless area); carers should wear gloves and avoid direct contact with the gel. The medication is absorbed through the skin and into the bloodstream. Transdermal antithyroid medications can take longer to be effective than the oral forms.
Side effects have been reported with oral and transdermal administration of thioureylenes (Peterson et al, 1988; Mooney et al, 1992). Around 10% to 20% of patients may suffer from temporary and manageable side effects including lethargy, inappetence, diarrhoea, nausea and vomiting.
In most cats with these side effects, the clinical signs are mild and only last a few days. In some cats, the side effects are more severe and may necessitate stopping treatment or having a treatment “holiday”. Starting treatment at a low dose, before gradually increasing this as needed, helps minimise the occurrence and severity of side effects.
Severe side effects may be seen in up to 5% of treated cats and necessitate withdrawal of therapy before an alternative treatment is started. Side effects most commonly develop in the first few months of therapy and include:
Advantages of thioureylene medications include:
Disadvantages of thioureylenes include:
Production of thyroid hormone requires iodine molecules, therefore, limiting the amount of iodine fed reduces the amount of thyroid hormone produced and released by the thyroid gland. As with medical management, lifelong treatment (with 100% compliance) is required unless a curative treatment is subsequently pursued. Patient and owner compliance is essential to the success of this approach – even small deviations from the prescribed feeding can allow “escape” of thyroid control.
Unlike medical treatment there are no drug-related side effects to worry about, but compliance to the food (Hill’s Prescription diet y/d) may be an issue, especially if using this treatment long term. The food is phosphate-restricted and moderate in protein, making it an acceptable nutrition for cats with mild to moderate CKD (but not recommended for cats in International Renal Interest Society [IRIS] stages three and four CKD).
Advantages of y/d include:
Disadvantages of y/d include:
Thyroidectomy is a potentially curative treatment, but it has the disadvantages of requiring general anaesthesia (which may be contraindicated in some patients) and is only suitable for those cases with easily accessible hyperfunctional thyroid tissue.
Up to 20% of patients may have ectopic hyperfunctional thyroid tissue and this is commonly located in the anterior thorax not an area suited to straightforward thyroidectomy (Harvey et al, 2009).
Presurgical stabilisation with antithyroid medication or an iodine-restricted food is recommended. In routine cases, side effects of thyroidectomy, such as damage to the parathyroid glands resulting in hypocalcaemia, are possible.
Advantages of surgical thyroidectomy include:
Potential disadvantages of surgical thyroidectomy include:
Radioiodine treatment is usually administered by subcutaneous injection. The radioactive iodine targets the abnormal thyroid tissue, resulting typically in a 95% success rate. Published studies have shown the best long-term prognosis for treatment of hyperthyroidism is achieved with radioiodine (Milner et al, 2006).
Advantages of radioiodine include:
Potential disadvantages of radioiodine include:
All treatments for hyperthyroidism have the potential to worsen kidney function. This is because the hyperthyroid condition increases renal blood flow and glomerular filtration rate (GFR). When the hyperthyroidism is treated, the increased blood flow to the kidneys decreases.
For many hyperthyroid cats, this return to normality is not associated with kidney problems. However, in a proportion of patients, this reduction in blood flow has the potential to “unmask” kidney disease that was not previously known about and to worsen pre-existing kidney disease.
There is no way to predict which cats will suffer renal problems following treatment of their thyroid disease. For this reason, medical treatment of hyperthyroidism is often recommended initially since this is a reversible treatment that can be reduced or stopped if problems are seen.
Hyperthyroidism is damaging to the kidneys so optimal management of the hyperthyroidism is desirable, where at all possible. Typically, it is only cats with very serious CKD (for example, IRIS stage four, creatinine greater than 440µmol/L) where optimal management of hyperthyroidism proves difficult/impossible without inducing a clinical and laboratory deterioration in renal function.
Regular check-ups are important, especially in those cats managed with reversible options. The aim of check-ups is to ensure therapy is optimal without any significant side effects. Suitable protocols for check-ups are covered elsewhere (Daminet et al, 2014). Iatrogenic hypothyroidism (IH) is an important adverse effect to monitor for in all cats receiving treatment for their hyperthyroidism since it is associated with a worse prognosis. Diagnosis, prevention and management of IH is discussed in more detail in an article by the author (Caney, 2015).
In general, the prognosis for management of hyperthyroidism is very good, depending on the severity of the disease and presence of other concurrent illnesses such as CKD.