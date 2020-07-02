2 Jul 2020
Nathalie Dowgray, who has a background in animal welfare and is an RCVS advanced practitioner in small animal medicine – feline, will head International Society of Feline Medicine.
Nathalie Dowgray.
International Cat Care (iCatCare) has appointed Nathalie Dowgray to its veterinary division as head of the International Society of Feline Medicine (ISFM).
Dr Dowgray has a background in animal welfare, is an RCVS advanced practitioner in small animal medicine – feline, and is a member of both the Australian and New Zealand colleges of veterinary scientists in feline medicine.
A member of the ISFM Academy of Feline Practitioners, she is working on a PhD in feline ageing.
In her new role leading ISFM, Dr Dowgray’s key role will be in furthering iCatCare’s strategic ambition to advance knowledge and research in feline medicine, and enhancing the charity’s reputation.
She will oversee the veterinary publications department, which produces the Journal of Feline Medicine and Surgery, and the remit includes the Cat Friendly Clinic and Cat Care for Life initiatives.
She will also be iCatCare’s veterinary spokesman.
iCatCare chief executive Claire Bessant said: “We’re absolutely delighted to be welcoming Nathalie to the charity. She brings a depth and breadth of feline expertise and understanding, which fits perfectly with the charity’s work and development, and her enthusiasm for cats is infectious.”
On her new role, Dr Dowgray said: “I am very excited to be working for iCatCare and leading ISFM. I have been attending ISFM conferences since 2006 and the opportunities they have provided for vets in practice with an interest in feline medicine has had a large impact on shaping my personal career path.”