2 Jun 2020
International Cat Care and its veterinary branch the International Society of Feline Medicine say academy will allow feline vets across the world to collaborate on and share research.
An academy bringing together leading veterinary practitioners in feline medicine to share their knowledge and further future projects has been launched.
International Cat Care (iCatCare) and its veterinary branch the International Society of Feline Medicine (ISFM) have launched the ISFM Academy of Feline Practitioners.
It will be a body dedicated to vets from around the world with further qualifications in feline practice or medicine, or who have specialised in disciplines that “complement the focus of ISFM”.
Academy members will be able to discuss publications, investigate cases with colleagues, collaborate on research, talk about future developments and forge links with counterparts in other countries.
To complement the panel, iCatCare has also set up the iCatCare Feline Wellbeing Panel, which will feature a coalition of international experts from different professional backgrounds who specialise in the mental well-being of cats, both owned an unowned.
ICC chief executive Claire Bessant said: “By working together, gaining input from great people and enabling all those who work with cats to grow their expertise, iCatCare can deliver on its mission to create a world in which each cat’s life experience will be as good as it can be.”
For more on the ISFM Academy of Feline Practitioners, visit the website.