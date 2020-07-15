15 Jul 2020
Custodianship over the annual celebration of all things feline is passed to International Cat Care for 2020, with a number of speakers lined up for 8 August.
Image © pisauikan / Pixabay
A broad range of topics and speakers is being lined up for International Cat Day, with custodianship over 2020’s event with UK-based International Cat Care (iCatCare).
The organisation is planning a programme around the theme of “happy cats”, and hopes to get #HappyCat and #InternationalCatDay trending throughout 8 August when events are held.
A programme covering a broad range of topics is planned, including:
Cat behaviourist Sarah Ellis will give a talk titled “Are you and your home cat friendly?”, with veterinary specialist Sam Taylor covering “Be a detective for your cat’s health”. Meanwhile, cat expert Vicky Halls will talk about when a pet cat isn’t a pet cat in “The inbetweener”.
In a statement, iCatCare said: “The secret to a happy cat is understanding each cat’s needs, both as an individual and a species.
“While some are ideally suited to living as pets, half the world’s cat population are not – and these 300 million unowned cats lead a range of lifestyles, including those who will never accept human contact, no matter how much love and attention we might give them.
“And somewhere between the domestic and the feral is the growing phenomenon of the so-called ‘inbetweener’, whose needs are currently the least understood.”
The full programme is available to view online.