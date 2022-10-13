13 Oct 2022
Doctor, author and advocate for one health Matt Morgan has been chosen to headline BVA Congress at London Vet Show this year.
Intensive care medic Dr Morgan will deliver the 55th Wooldridge Memorial Lecture at congress under the title “How kissing a frog can save your life – why doctors should learn from vets”.
The lecture is open to all London Vet Show attendees and will take place at the BVA Congress Theatre at London’s ExCeL from 11am to noon on Friday 18 November.
About to release his second book, which will explore one health, Dr Morgan will suggest vet and human medicine students would benefit from studying together for elements of their degrees.
Nearly half (46%) of all vets say they are unclear what one health means, and the session promises to explore how doctors and vets can learn from one another.
BVA president Malcolm Morley said: “One health has never been more vital or more relevant than it is today. Every vet will understand deeply from their own work that the health and well-being of people, animals, and the environment are inextricably linked, and that collaborative working is essential, but our statistics show that many of us still struggle to pinpoint exactly what is meant by one health.
“Last year, our congress sessions and Wooldridge Lecture focused on climate change and environmental sustainability; this year, we complete the one health triangle by hearing from intensive care doctor Matt Morgan. We look forward to welcoming all London Vet Show attendees to hear from Dr Morgan how vets and doctors can learn from one another.”
