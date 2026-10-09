9 Oct 2026
The antigen testing platform is now said to detect seven of the most clinically relevant intestinal parasite groups.
Pet health care company IDEXX has announced the UK expansion of its Faecal Dx antigen testing platform to include Taeniid tapeworms.
The testing platform can now detect Taenia and Echinococcus species, both of which are recognised as clinically important parasites by the European Scientific Counsel Companion Animal Parasites (ESCCAP).
ESCCAP identifies the latter among the three key parasite groups requiring preventive control in dogs and cats due to its zoonotic risk.
The addition means the Faecal Dx antigen testing now detects seven of the most clinically relevant intestinal parasite groups, including hookworm, roundworm, whipworm, flea tapeworm, Taeniid tapeworms, Cystoisospora and Giardia (in select panels).
IDEXX said the Taeniid tapeworm detection is included at no extra cost and positive Faecal Dx test results for it will automatically initiate a complimentary follow-up Echinococcus RealPCR test.
The company’s president and chief executive Mike Erickson said: “This advancement reflects how we innovate at IDEXX, developing platforms that grow with our customers as care evolves.
“By broadening the insight available through Faecal Dx, we’re making faecal testing easier to incorporate into everyday decision-making, helping veterinary teams reach more pets with greater confidence.”