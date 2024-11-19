Protein exists in the body in a balance between its formation and its breakdown, known as anabolism and catabolism, respectively. The excess of protein in the body comes from an increased intake. Excess protein is broken down into amino acids in the gastrointestinal tract, which are further broken down, releasing nitrogen that circulates in the body as ammonia. Ammonia is then carried to the liver by the portal vein, where it is converted into urea via the urea cycle and excreted in the urine2.