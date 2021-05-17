17 May 2021
Free online event on 25 May will update vet professionals on the online puppy trade and discuss importance of legislation.
Image © sommai / Adobe Stock
A free webinar by the WSAVA plans to update veterinary professionals on online puppy trading.
The webinar, by the association’s Animal Wellness and Welfare Committee (AWWC), will also cover the importance of legislation introduced in the EU in April as part of the efforts to stop the illegal trade and make sellers of pets more accountable.
The webinar, on 25 May from 11am to 12:30pm, will be led by Katherine Polak, member of the AWWC and head of stray animal care in south-east Asia for Four Paws International.
Dr Polak said: “The illegal puppy trade is one of the most serious companion animal welfare issues in Europe and combating it effectively requires collaboration between a range of stakeholders, including governments, online marketplaces, animal welfare groups, owners and, of course, veterinarians.
“In April 2021, the new EU Animal Health Law came into effect, so we will also highlight the new possibilities it brings, present a new technical solution for blocking illegal puppy dealers from accessing the online marketplace, and discuss the important role veterinarians can play in ending the illegal online puppy trade.”
For more about the webinar, visit the WSAVA website.