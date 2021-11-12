12 Nov 2021
Radiography, ultrasonography, CT and MRI are part of new series of leaflets designed for sharing with owners.
The leaflets are designed to help owners understand what is involved in diagnostic imaging examinations.
Four diagnostic imaging leaflets have been added by the BSAVA to its client information leaflet library.
Covering imaging techniques radiography, ultrasonography, CT and MRI, the leaflets are part of a series focused on veterinary procedures.
They are designed to be used as part of the veterinary consultation and provide information to help owners understand what is involved in the examination, including the reasons for the procedure, the preparation required, any associated risks, and what happens during and after the examination.
They are available in a PDF format, which can be printed and stamped with the veterinary practice details or emailed to clients.
Julian Hoad, who chairs the BSAVA’s publications committee, said: “The client information leaflets produced by the BSAVA are great: every practice needs to give consistent, practical advice to clients booking their pets in for a procedure and this is one less thing to worry about.”
Leaflets, which are being added to all the time, are available to members to download online.