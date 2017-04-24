Mycophenolate is available in an injectable formulation for IV use, which can be helpful in severe cases where rapid immunosuppression is necessary or in critically ill patients that cannot be medicated orally. It induces immunosuppression more rapidly than ciclosporin or azathioprine, even if administered orally (within hours). In one retrospective study, mycophenolate was as effective as azathioprine or ciclosporin6. Available oral capsule sizes are suitable for large dogs and compounding is required for small dogs. While an oral suspension is available, the author would not recommend using it as it makes containment of this cytotoxic medication difficult and human exposure more likely.