For prednisolone, therefore, initial drug doses should be immunosuppressive and at the higher end of the therapeutic range (2mg/kg/day to 4mg/ kg/day). One recommended regime is to maintain this dose until all signs of disease are absent. Once the disease is in remission for two to four weeks, the dose can be reduced by 25% to 50% for a further month. If complete remission is maintained at the end of this month, the dose should again be reduced by 25% to 50%. This is continued monthly until a maintenance dose of 0.5mg/kg every other day is reached, and this is continued until a total of six months of treatment has been given. Therapy can then be cautiously discontinued or tapered to see if it is required at all.