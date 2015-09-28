Polyarthritis/polymeningitis syndrome

Spinal pain is commonly noted in cases with IMPA, with up to 29% of cases demonstrating this (Webb et al, 2002). Spinal pain in dogs with IMPA was initially speculated to arise from arthritis of the vertebral articular facets (Bennett, 1987b). However, in up to 46% of dogs with IMPA and concomitant spinal pain, this spinal pain may be the result of steroid-responsive meningitis-arteritis (SRMA), which can occur concomitantly (Webb et al, 2002). Spinal pain in dogs with SRMA arises from meningeal inflammation and irritation (Meric, 1986). In some dogs with SRMA, the joint disease can be difficult to appreciate; in one study, dogs with concomitant SRMA and IMPA did not have obviously swollen joints or signs of lameness (Webb et al, 2002). IMPA is easier to monitor during long-term therapy than is meningitis, and it is also possible (although as yet unknown) that dogs with SRMA and IMPA may have a different prognosis to those with either condition alone. It could be argued that any dog with SRMA should be routinely evaluated for subclinical polyarthritis through synovial fluid analysis (Webb et al, 2002).