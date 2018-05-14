People with allergen-induced asthma may have a suspicion of which substances are likely to cause an attack. Skin testing is used to confirm an allergic response to these and to identify other offending agents from a typical range of known potential allergens, such as pollens, animal dander, moulds and house dust mites. Desensitising vaccines are given once to twice weekly for four to six months, with an increasing dose of allergen being given each time, until the optimum dose is achieved. A maintenance phase follows, with this dose being administered less frequently. Treatment usually continues for three to five years, but it is noted, particularly in children, the beneficial effect may persist much longer than this. A reduction in the severity of asthma signs is seen, bronchoreactivity is reduced and steroid medication can be reduced or, occasionally, phased out altogether.