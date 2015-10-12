Some evidence suggests C-reactive protein may also be used to assess treatment efficacy (Kjelgaard-Hansen et al, 2006). C-reactive protein is one of the important acute phase proteins and its serum concentration increases rapidly in response to inflammation or tissue destruction (Ceron et al, 2005). This could have a positive effect on management of IMPA cases in enabling early detection of undesirable inflammatory activity unbiased by treatment (Kjelgaard-Hansen et al, 2006). A retrospective study looking at the use of

C-reactive protein in monitoring of canine polyarthritis found it can be used as both a diagnostic aid for IMPA and also as an index for therapeutic response in IMPA cases (Ohno et al, 2006). Interestingly, the initial response of C-reactive protein to corticosteroid treatment also seemed to be useful as a prognostic factor with respect to disease course and likelihood of being able to discontinue immunosuppressive drugs (Ohno et al, 2006).