With chronic kidney disease, mild ionised hypocalcaemia is often present; however, concurrent pancreatitis or acute kidney disease could also be the cause. Hypocalcaemia in kidney disease can also occur as a consequence of the decrease in calcitriol production once inactive vitamin D is absorbed in the intestine. It is transported through the liver, and then to the kidney, where it is hydroxylated to the active metabolite 1,25-dihydroxyvitamin D (calcitriol). This lack of calcitriol can also lead to reduced intestinal absorption of calcium2,7,8. Additionally, osmotic diuresis and supplementation of bicarbonate, or potassium phosphate, may cause this reduction in iCa2+ levels7,8.