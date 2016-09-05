Different fibres are fermented to varying degrees by microbes in the colon. Rapidly fermentable fibres produce more short-chain fatty acids (SCFA) and gases than those that ferment less, such as cellulose and hemicelluloses. Most rapidly or highly fermentable fibres are considered to be “soluble”, meaning they will disperse in water. Conversely, less fermentable fibres, such as cellulose, are usually relatively “insoluble” (Table 1). Insoluble fibres generally have more of a “bulking” effect on stools, especially if they have good water holding capacity. Soluble fibres are more likely to increase GI transit time (for example, ingesta moves more slowly). The more viscous a fibre, the more it will slow nutrient absorption, a feature that can be used beneficially in diabetes mellitus, but also can be detrimental in some cases.