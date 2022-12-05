In most cats, maternal-derived antibodies remain protective until six to eight weeks of age. These often wane by 8 to 12 weeks; however, some kittens with poor maternally derived antibodies will be vulnerable earlier and some will fail to mount an immune response due to being still protected by maternally derived antibodies at 12 weeks29,32. Hence, later vaccinations have been described to have advantages as described in the ABCD and WSAVA VGG recommendations (Table 2).