13 Jul 2020
Veterinary CPD specialist to run limited numbers masterclass in Sheffield wet lab from 27 to 29 January 2021.
Image © Liudmila Dutko / Adobe Stock
Veterinary CPD specialist Improve International is to run a three-day masterclass on neurosurgery at its veterinary wet lab training facility in Sheffield from 27 to 29 January 2021.
The event will provide vets with some experience in neurology the opportunity to develop their skills under the guidance of three experienced neurosurgeons – Andrew Craig, Harry Scott and Nadia Shihab.
The masterclass, which will be 50% lectures and 50% practical, aims to equip delegates with the knowledge and confidence to perform a range of procedures, including routine hemilaminectomies, corpectomies and ventral slots.
It will also offer a grounding in lumbosacral stabilisation, thoracolumbar fractures, disc-associated wobbler syndrome and atlantoaxial subluxation.
Alison Babington, veterinary surgeon and business development coordinator at Improve International, said: “Veterinary neurology is a rapidly developing discipline, and this masterclass course offers delegates and their practices a welcome opportunity to reduce referrals and generate additional revenue by providing the skills in-house to deal with the increasing number of neurological cases.”
The masterclass is limited to 18 delegates – for further information, visit the Improve International website or telephone 01793 759159.